Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 68.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 38,267 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 94,416 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 143,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,271,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $129.31 on Friday. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $86.90 and a one year high of $134.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.75.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 53.79% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.28%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.67.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

