Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 463.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2,017.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. ValuEngine raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $54.33 on Friday. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $39.59 and a 52 week high of $56.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.20. The company has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

