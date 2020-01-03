Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $429,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,117,000 after purchasing an additional 49,896 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $179.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.9912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

