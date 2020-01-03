Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Private Trust Co. NA’s 2nd Largest Position

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,613 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.6% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $19,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,117,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 588,263 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $20,347,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6.2% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 55,399 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 7.3% in the third quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $160.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,215.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $97.20 and a 12 month high of $160.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Microsoft from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $174.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.59.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 13,074 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,843,434.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,271,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,790. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

