Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 437.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 681,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 50,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 174,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 42,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period.

Shares of IGIB opened at $58.12 on Friday. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $58.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.60.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1457 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

