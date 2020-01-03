Park National Corp OH Sells 2,493 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $17,073,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 414.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 246,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 198,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 412.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 159,837 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,598,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,358,000 after acquiring an additional 99,795 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the third quarter valued at $3,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Shares of WOR stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.60 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.66%.

WOR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $36,960.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,107.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.