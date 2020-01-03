Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,322,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,803,000 after acquiring an additional 159,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 707.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,825 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,827 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,958,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,810,000 after purchasing an additional 54,484 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.25. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. ValuEngine lowered Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.24.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

