Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $92.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.76%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

