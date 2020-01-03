Park National Corp OH Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Park National Corp OH decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Paychex were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 91.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 69.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX opened at $85.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.95. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.88.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

