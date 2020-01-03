Park National Corp OH Sells 25,970 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Park National Corp OH cut its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 52.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,970 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 261.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gregory R. Friedman purchased 3,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $99,947.25. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Insiders acquired a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last ninety days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays set a $32.00 price objective on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. Corteva has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

