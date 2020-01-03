Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.57.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $399.37 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $257.38 and a 52-week high of $399.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $389.28 and a 200 day moving average of $378.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

