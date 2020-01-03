Park National Corp OH Sells 720 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 73,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,963,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 115,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $80.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.66. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.46 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1501 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

