Park National Corp OH Reduces Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 40.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,796 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 25,326 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Apache were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Apache by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 349,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 143,824 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $4,978,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Apache by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 509,842 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 26,620 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in shares of Apache by 8.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 23,074 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob purchased 4,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Apache from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of Apache stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Apache’s payout ratio is 56.50%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

