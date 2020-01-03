Park National Corp OH Sells 460 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,672,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 8.7% in the second quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 15,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 102.9% in the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 35.7% in the second quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 126.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.55.

In related news, insider Croker Trevor purchased 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Allstate Corp has a 1-year low of $80.21 and a 1-year high of $113.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.43. The company has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Allstate’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

