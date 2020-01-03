Park National Corp OH Decreases Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,789 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,290 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 362,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,233 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,078,647 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,560,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,305 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 64,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $55.00 price target on General Motors and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on General Motors from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Shares of GM opened at $37.38 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $41.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $35.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.21 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.78%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

