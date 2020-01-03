Park National Corp OH Sells 155 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus set a $180.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.00.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $2,055,612.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,323.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $181.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.58 and a fifty-two week high of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 56.32%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

