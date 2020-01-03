Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 84,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $300.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,324.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

