Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 84,928 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,809,000 after buying an additional 11,720 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $300.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.24. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $300.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,324.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.26, for a total transaction of $917,178.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,132.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 115,444 shares of company stock worth $27,554,564. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Park National Corp OH Sells 2,493 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc.
Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services
Philip Morris International Inc. Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH
Park National Corp OH Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc.
Park National Corp OH Sells 25,970 Shares of Corteva
Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co.
