Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 54.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,023 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 124,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $322.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $230.33 and a 1-year high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $5,788,600.00. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Park National Corp OH Sells 2,493 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc.
Park National Corp OH Sells 2,493 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc.
Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services
Park National Corp OH Decreases Position in Discover Financial Services
Philip Morris International Inc. Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH
Philip Morris International Inc. Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH
Park National Corp OH Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc.
Park National Corp OH Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc.
Park National Corp OH Sells 25,970 Shares of Corteva
Park National Corp OH Sells 25,970 Shares of Corteva
Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co.
Park National Corp OH Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report