Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 30,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SNY shares. Guggenheim raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

SNY opened at $50.68 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

