Park National Corp OH Buys 509 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 2,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 18,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 9,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $63.34 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.93. The stock has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

