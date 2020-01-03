Park National Corp OH Grows Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Park National Corp OH raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 18.0% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 55.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target (down from $2,350.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,175.73.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,898.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $939.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,783.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,818.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,497.11 and a 12 month high of $2,035.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total transaction of $6,260,717.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

