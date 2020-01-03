Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in NeoPhotonics were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after buying an additional 693,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,398,000. Masters Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after acquiring an additional 500,537 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth $1,937,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1,005.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 387,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $7.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. B. Riley cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $8.98 on Friday. NeoPhotonics Corp has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $9.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.74.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $92.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. NeoPhotonics’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoPhotonics Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 24,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $209,480.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $130,193.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,023.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,995 shares of company stock worth $439,273 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

