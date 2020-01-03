Millennium Management LLC Cuts Stake in Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Roan Resources Inc (NYSE:ROAN) by 58.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,105 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Roan Resources were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Roan Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Roan Resources by 5,928.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Roan Resources during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Roan Resources during the second quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROAN opened at $1.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. Roan Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $234.59 million and a P/E ratio of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Roan Resources (NYSE:ROAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Roan Resources had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $133.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Roan Resources Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roan Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roan Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd.

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

