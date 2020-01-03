10,761 Shares in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM (NYSE:CBH) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 114,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

CBH opened at $9.69 on Friday. ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

About ALLIANZGI CNV &/COM

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

