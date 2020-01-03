Millennium Management LLC Sells 759,503 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rimini Street by 114.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rimini Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Rimini Street alerts:

In other news, SVP Kevin Maddock sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $37,905.00. Also, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $929,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 238,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,147 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of RMNI opened at $3.93 on Friday. Rimini Street Inc has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.13.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.21 million. Analysts anticipate that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Rimini Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rimini Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.