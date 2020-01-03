BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) Holdings Trimmed by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of BioHiTech Global Inc (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 88.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,833 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BioHiTech Global were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHTG. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BioHiTech Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of BioHiTech Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioHiTech Global by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of BioHiTech Global in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BHTG opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. BioHiTech Global Inc has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 193.11% and a negative return on equity of 176.04%. The company had revenue of $1.43 million during the quarter.

BioHiTech Global Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

