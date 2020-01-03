Millennium Management LLC Sells 236,152 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 236,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 1,087.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 29.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 10,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total value of $78,489.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. ValuEngine upgraded American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of American Superconductor stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.15. American Superconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.97.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 8.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

