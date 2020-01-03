15,586 Shares in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,586 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIX. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 34.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,503 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,912 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $1,732,000.

Get Western Asset High Income Fund II alerts:

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. This is an increase from Western Asset High Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.