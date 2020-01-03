Millennium Management LLC Grows Stake in Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Quintana Energy Services Inc (NYSE:QES) by 429.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Quintana Energy Services were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quintana Energy Services during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Quintana Energy Services in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Quintana Energy Services by 230.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,814 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on QES. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.05.

Shares of Quintana Energy Services stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.25. Quintana Energy Services Inc has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.90 million. Quintana Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quintana Energy Services Inc will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Quintana Energy Services Company Profile

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

