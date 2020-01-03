Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE) by 170.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 55,405 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Noble were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Noble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 462,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Noble during the second quarter valued at about $558,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Noble by 14.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 342,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Noble by 40.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Noble by 32.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 36,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NE opened at $1.28 on Friday. Noble Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $309.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.49.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $275.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.72 million. Noble had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 60.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Noble from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Noble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.32.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

