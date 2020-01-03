16,413 Shares in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in A10 Networks by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,257,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,856,000 after acquiring an additional 463,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,728,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,430,000 after purchasing an additional 24,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,218,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after purchasing an additional 92,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in A10 Networks by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,764,000. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BWS Financial started coverage on A10 Networks in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

NYSE ATEN opened at $6.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $533.89 million, a PE ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 0.73. A10 Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $8.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.83 million during the quarter. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

