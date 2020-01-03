Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stake in Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Ruhnn Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:RUHN) by 93.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,781 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ruhnn were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ruhnn during the 2nd quarter worth $1,273,000. Institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruhnn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of RUHN stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. Ruhnn Holding Ltd – has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Ruhnn (NASDAQ:RUHN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter.

Ruhnn Company Profile

Ruhnn Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates key opinion leader (KOL) cultivation and incubation platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the sale of various fashion and lifestyle products to consumers through its KOL online stores; and provision of various KOL sales and advertising services to third-party merchants.

