Millennium Management LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 45,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 19.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 75,268 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $7.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $482.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

