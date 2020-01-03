Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ardelyx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 16,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 6.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 118,468 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,627,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after buying an additional 249,537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 89.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 92,510 shares during the period. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Svb Leerink increased their target price on Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price target on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

In other Ardelyx news, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $160,200 over the last three months. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ardelyx stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $488.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.78. Ardelyx Inc has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

