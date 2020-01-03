Millennium Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZYXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 4,282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zynex by 969.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the third quarter worth $48,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex during the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZYXI opened at $7.92 on Friday. Zynex Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $257.69 million, a P/E ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 1.05.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZYXI. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Zynex from $10.75 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 104,450 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $1,293,091.00.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

