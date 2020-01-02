Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) will report earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tc Pipelines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Tc Pipelines reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tc Pipelines will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tc Pipelines.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Tc Pipelines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Scotiabank cut shares of Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC set a $73.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Tc Pipelines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tc Pipelines by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRP stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.55. 2,494,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,453. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Tc Pipelines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Tc Pipelines’s payout ratio is presently 75.84%.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tc Pipelines (TRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.