$0.24 EPS Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luxfer.
Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 2,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.13.
About Luxfer
Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.
