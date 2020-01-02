$0.24 EPS Expected for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.27. Luxfer reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Luxfer.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Luxfer had a positive return on equity of 23.71% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth $375,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LXFR stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.05. 2,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,091. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Luxfer has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.13.

About Luxfer

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

