Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to Post $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) to post earnings per share of $0.72 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.73. West Pharmaceutical Services posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.03 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 12.82%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WST. ValuEngine lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. West Pharmaceutical Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,728. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.24. West Pharmaceutical Services has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $152.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

