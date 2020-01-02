Raymond James Analysts Give Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) a C$33.00 Price Target

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) received a C$33.00 target price from stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.50 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.38.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.74. The company had a trading volume of 744,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,000. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.82. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.34 and a 52-week high of C$34.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$23.78.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

