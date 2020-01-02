Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Hexo (TSE:HEXO) Price Target to C$1.90

Hexo (TSE:HEXO) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$3.80 to C$1.90 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cormark lowered Hexo from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Hexo from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Hexo from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Hexo from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.39.

Hexo stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.12. 3,081,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.41 million and a PE ratio of -3.69. Hexo has a fifty-two week low of C$1.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.43.

In other Hexo news, Director Nathalie Bourque purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$207,181.24.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

