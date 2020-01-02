Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target Cut to C$21.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 19.35% from the stock’s current price.

WEED has been the subject of several other research reports. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$35.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Laurentian set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$45.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating and set a C$46.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.36.

Shares of WEED stock traded down C$1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$26.04. 2,352,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,005. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Canopy Growth has a 52 week low of C$18.23 and a 52 week high of C$70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion and a PE ratio of -4.52.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

