Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Global Ports (LON:GPH)

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Global Ports (LON:GPH)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of GPH stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 238.50 ($3.14). The company had a trading volume of 89,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 254.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 308.22. The company has a market capitalization of $149.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84. Global Ports has a 12-month low of GBX 219 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($5.33).

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding PLC operates ports primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, and Italy. It operates cruise ports for cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage and marine vehicle trade businesses.

