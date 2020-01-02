Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.60

Shares of Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.60 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 65.60 ($0.86), with a volume of 180154 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.91).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Friday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 262 ($3.45) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 121.75. The company has a current ratio of 13.92, a quick ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.00 million and a P/E ratio of -3.55.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

