Livermore Investment Group (LON:LIV) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.60

Shares of Livermore Investment Group Limited. (LON:LIV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 49.60 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 48.20 ($0.63), with a volume of 15600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.60 ($0.65).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 13.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 million and a P/E ratio of 10.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.44%. Livermore Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.67%.

Livermore Investments Group Limited invests in real estate, private equity, hedge funds, and capital markets. The company, formerly Empire Online Limited, was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

