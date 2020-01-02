Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) Sets New 52-Week High at $2.24

Emx Royalty Corp (CVE:EMX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$2.24 and last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 26650 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.81. The company has a current ratio of 16.63, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.31. The stock has a market cap of $177.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89.

Emx Royalty (CVE:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.21 million during the quarter.

In other Emx Royalty news, Director David M. Cole bought 20,000 shares of Emx Royalty stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.87 per share, with a total value of C$37,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,405,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,508,676.14.

Emx Royalty Company Profile (CVE:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

