Forterra (LON:FORT) Hits New 12-Month High at $360.00

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.74) and last traded at GBX 357 ($4.70), with a volume of 624228 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346.50 ($4.56).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FORT shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Forterra in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forterra to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Forterra from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330.33 ($4.35).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 305.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 286.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.58 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

In other news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

About Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

