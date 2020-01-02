International Frontier Resources (CVE:IFR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

International Frontier Resources Corp. (CVE:IFR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 11500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.04.

International Frontier Resources Company Profile (CVE:IFR)

International Frontier Resources Corporation acquires, develops, exploits, and produces oil and natural gas reserves. The company has operations in the Central Mackenzie Valley, Northwest Territories, Canada; north-west Montana in the United States; and Mexico. International Frontier Resources Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

