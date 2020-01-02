Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.76

Skeena Resources Ltd (CVE:SKE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.76, with a volume of 447324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $87.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.48.

About Skeena Resources (CVE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

