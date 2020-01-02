Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $103.00

Marwyn Value Investors Ltd (LON:MVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 103 ($1.35) and last traded at GBX 105.50 ($1.39), with a volume of 990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 159.05 ($2.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.66 million and a P/E ratio of -6.90.

About Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Marwyn Value Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marwyn Value Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.