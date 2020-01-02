Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.00

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$9.00 and last traded at C$9.00, with a volume of 166885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Victoria Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Pi Financial set a C$13.50 price objective on Victoria Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.06. The firm has a market cap of $486.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76.

Victoria Gold (CVE:VIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Victoria Gold Corp will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Marty Rendall sold 24,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.39, for a total value of C$207,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,633 shares in the company, valued at C$1,079,230.87.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

